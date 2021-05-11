Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASUR. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. 211,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

