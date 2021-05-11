Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,228. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

