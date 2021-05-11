Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,228. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.