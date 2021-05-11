SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.38.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,915. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in SEI Investments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,732,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

