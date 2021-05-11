Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBAXY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 158,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

