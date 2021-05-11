Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $106,412.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00062136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00817601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

