Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBLX stock traded up $13.65 on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. 30,365,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,830. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

