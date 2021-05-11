Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
RBLX stock traded up $13.65 on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. 30,365,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,830. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98.
In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
