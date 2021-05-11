Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 6,716,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,961. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Magnite has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

