Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,307. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

