Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. 7,291,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.