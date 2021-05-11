Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

OXY traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,382,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549,029. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Truist raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

