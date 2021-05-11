AceD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,572.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $401,522.56 and $2,572.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

