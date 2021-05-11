Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Geron stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $442.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

