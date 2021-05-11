Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $491.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.