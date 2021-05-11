Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. 558,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $478.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.