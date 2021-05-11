Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

CPSS stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 63,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,775. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The company has a market cap of $97.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

