Qbao Achieves Market Cap of $674,712.17 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $674,712.17 and approximately $43,464.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.