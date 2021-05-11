Brokerages Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Post -$1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.81). F-star Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSTX. William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

FSTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 162,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

