FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) CEO Kevin R. Mandia Sells 150,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 4,493,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

