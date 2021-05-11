Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $57,836.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00647908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00252475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.30 or 0.01188856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.63 or 0.00767656 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

