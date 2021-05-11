Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $1,268,471.68 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. 9,000,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

