Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $452,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitch C. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $489,800.00.

NARI traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 770,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

