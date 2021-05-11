LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Sells $777,450.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPSN traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 783,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.