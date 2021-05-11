Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Rimini Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.70.

RMNI stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 2,721,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,817. The firm has a market cap of $521.94 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,370 shares of company stock worth $414,294. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

