Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.59.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

