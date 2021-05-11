Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 507,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,394. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

