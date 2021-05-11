Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Shares of ARCT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,341. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $716.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.01.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Earnings History for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.