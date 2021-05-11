Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Shares of ARCT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,341. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $716.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.01.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

