Meme Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.98 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $1,034.84 or 0.01817014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $28.98 million and $4.23 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00747847 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

