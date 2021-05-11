ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 87.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 106% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and $128,071.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

