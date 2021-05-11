Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

ARE traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 294,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,624. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.48.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

