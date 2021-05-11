Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives $27.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

