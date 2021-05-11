PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $191.28 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $191.28 million and $1.32 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00076909 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.00608927 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

