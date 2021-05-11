Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Isoray by 163.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,898 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 179.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 899,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Isoray by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 236,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Isoray by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,751,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

