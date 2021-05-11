Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 538,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,834. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.