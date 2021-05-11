ELTCOIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,732.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $127,803.72 and approximately $20,732.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.06 or 0.00806398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

