Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $202,423.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.06 or 0.00806398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

