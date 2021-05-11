Carbon Trading Up 97% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Carbon has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $960,283.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 97% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00644239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00249761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $654.73 or 0.01147630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

