$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.58. 1,716,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

