The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Sells $1,484,607.84 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84.

Walter W. Bettinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. 5,378,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 106,709 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

