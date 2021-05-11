Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of CSOD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.41. 435,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

