Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cannae has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

