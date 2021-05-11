Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAPMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Saipem alerts:

SAPMY remained flat at $$4.90 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.