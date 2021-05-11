Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.