WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.64. The company had a trading volume of 495,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,941. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

