Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 47,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

