Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.
RXT stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 8,961,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
