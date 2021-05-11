Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

RXT stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 8,961,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

