Ixcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $247.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,190,108 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

