Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $908.71 million and approximately $110.97 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

