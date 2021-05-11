Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce sales of $121.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.60 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $718.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $786.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $938.86 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 740,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $866.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

