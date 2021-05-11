Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $60.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.46 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $52.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $244.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.09 million to $248.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $263.34 million, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $271.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.55. 471,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.