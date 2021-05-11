IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $680.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.11.

IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

